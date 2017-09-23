TshisaLIVE

Trevor Noah's grateful for the support

23 September 2017 - 12:00 By TshisaLIVE
Trevor Noah thanks fans for supporting him through the years.
Image: Alaister Russell

Trevor Noah's star just keeps rising, but he has not forgotten the support he's received from fans throughout his journey. 

After bagging his first Emmy Award and securing an extended contract to host The Daily Show for the next five years, Trevor took some time out to thank fans. 

"Let me begin by saying thank you- thank you to every single person who has been and continues to be a part of this amazing journey we call life. My fans in South Africa who propelled me into the world, my team @thedailyshow and @comedycentral, and of course every single person who continues to watch the show every night," he said. 

Trevor said he knew that there was many people who have played a role in his success. 

"I work hard but I know nothing is achieved alone. So thank you all for your love and support. And of course thank you Jon Stewart you crazy wonderful man," he added. 

