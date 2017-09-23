TshisaLIVE

WATCH: Simz Ngema reflects on her lobola negotiations

23 September 2017 - 14:00 By TshisaLIVE
Simphiwe Ngema remembers the good times she shared with Dumi Masilela.
Simphiwe Ngema remembers the good times she shared with Dumi Masilela.
Image: Via Instagram

It's been one and a half months since actor Dumi Masilela was gunned down in a botched robbery, but the pain of his death will remain in the hearts of those close to him. 

Dumi's widow and actress, Simz Ngema is struggling to come to terms with his death, and has revealed that she misses him every day. 

In her most recent tribute to her husband, Simz said it was difficult to remember the love they shared instead of the pain. 

"Remember the love not the loss. Hardest thing I've ever had to do," she said. 

Simz also shared the video that was taken on the day of their lobola negotiations, and said she was grateful for the memories. 

"Sitting in bed watching our lobola video, I am so grateful that you insisted on documenting everything. 30-01-2016. #eternalcrush," she said. 

Dumi was shot and killed during a botched hijacking in Tembisa on August 3. 

I was told my voice would never make it on radio, says DJ Sbu

Radio veteran DJ Sbu has captivated listeners for over 20 years with his unique voice but there was a time when the star was told that he would not ...
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Actress Buhle Moletsane clears the air on 'fake boobs' claims

Rhythm City and Greed and Desire actress Buhle Moletsane has shut down suggestions that she had cosmetic surgery to enhance her breasts, and told her ...
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

I have made a million from music, says L-Tido

Popular musician L-Tido has come a long way from almost losing all of his savings to record his first musical project to making more than a million ...
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Baby Cele ties the knot in private ceremony

Veteran actress Baby Cele has confirmed that she and her beau tied the knot in a private ceremony over the weekend.
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Asanda Foji 'couldn’t continue lying' about her life on social media TshisaLIVE
  2. IN MEMES: Twitter 'needs counselling' after last night's Please Step In TshisaLIVE
  3. Nasty C left traumatised after house robbery TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH: Zodwa Wabantu serves sauce in dance video TshisaLIVE
  5. Twitter thinks Khune's in top form because he's made peace with Minnie's ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Angry mountaineer Sean Wisedale drives off with guard hut
Mugabe calls Trump a "giant gold Goliath."
X