WATCH: Simz Ngema reflects on her lobola negotiations

It's been one and a half months since actor Dumi Masilela was gunned down in a botched robbery, but the pain of his death will remain in the hearts of those close to him.

Dumi's widow and actress, Simz Ngema is struggling to come to terms with his death, and has revealed that she misses him every day.

In her most recent tribute to her husband, Simz said it was difficult to remember the love they shared instead of the pain.

"Remember the love not the loss. Hardest thing I've ever had to do," she said.

Simz also shared the video that was taken on the day of their lobola negotiations, and said she was grateful for the memories.

"Sitting in bed watching our lobola video, I am so grateful that you insisted on documenting everything. 30-01-2016. #eternalcrush," she said.

Dumi was shot and killed during a botched hijacking in Tembisa on August 3.