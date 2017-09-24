TshisaLIVE

Karlien van Jaarsveld's pregnancy shoot is flames

24 September 2017 - 16:00 By TshisaLIVE
Karlien van Jaarsveld slays her pregnancy shoot.
Ahead of her baby girl's arrival, Afrikaans singer Karlien van Jaarsveld has showed off her bare baby bump in a photoshoot. 

Dressed in an unbuttoned denim shirt, which showed off her baby bump, Karlien looked every bit a glowing mama-to-be. 

Let's also talk about how incredible her figure still is?  

Karlien and her hubby, Joe Breytenbach are expecting their first child together.  

An excited Karlien revealed earlier this week that they are set to welcome a girl. 

"We have kept it a secret for a long time, but want to share today that Joe and I are entrusted to raise a daughter. We still await every day in anticipation and trust in God until her birth, and also after that," she said. 

