LOL! Freshlyground's Zolani recalls being mistaken for Zahara

24 September 2017 - 12:00 By TshisaLIVE
Zolani Mahola was amused at some fans mistaking her for Zahara.
Image: Via Zolani's Instagram

If you have ever been mistaken for someone else, spare a thought for Freshlyground singer Zolani Mahola who once had to deal with an awkward encounter of fans mistaking her for afro-soul singer Zahara. 

Opening up about the experience, Zolani told fans that she walked into a coffee shop to be greeted by shouts of "Zahara!" from the barristers.

Despite hearing the commotion, Zolani ignored them until, after 15 minutes of awkward silence and hushed conversations, she heard them correcting themselves.

"'Wait isn't she from Freshlyground? What's her name again?' Silence. 15 minutes later, It's Zolani!'" she said, recounting the experience in an Instagram post.

At that, Zolani cheered and apparently put away her paper before walking away.

Zolani was amused by the mishap and told her fans to always be themselves.

