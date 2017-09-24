Ringo reflects on being homeless

Veteran musician Ringo Madlingozi's took a trip down memory lane to reminisce about living at Park Station in Johannesburg for about five days, when he was still trying to break into the industry.

During an interview on Cliffcentral, Ringo revealed that he stayed at the station without even his family members knowing.

"Those were the days where I had a stint of staying at Park Station for about five days, without anybody knowing. I didn’t have a place to stay basically. So, at home, I never told them that I actually didn't have a place to stay"

"I never told them that I didn't have a place to stay until my cousin asked 'man, you always come here to bath then go, where do you stay?' then I would say 'uh somewhere, you know," he said.

Ringo added that he would walk around the station during the day and would go to a club at night.

"When it was about 8pm or 9pm at night, I would go to a club (called Countdown) on Bree street. I would go to that club, dance until 2 or 3 in the morning and then I would go to (my cousins) house as if I am coming from somewhere. Then I'd sit on the couch and dose off," he said.

Ringo revealed that this went on until he met a woman who moved in with.