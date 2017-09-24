WATCH: Lasizwe's ‘Boneng’ confronts bae about cheating rumours in new skit

Once again, we are reminded that there is absolutely no chill in SA. Vlogger Lasizwe Dambuza has created a parody clip of a reality show called Being Boneng, that has striking similarities to Bonang Matheba's Being Bonang.

In the hilarious episode, the main star Boneng confronts her boyfriend Keenan after social media alerts her to cheating allegations.

Just as the drama increases, Keenan's baby mama, called DJ Zeenhle, also gets a cameo when she comes to collect her child.

Watch the video below: