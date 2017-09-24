WATCH: LOL! someone created a song out of Kevin Hart's cheating confession
24 September 2017 - 10:00
Kevin Hart has had a tough week after social media users ripped him to shreds over his cheating confession, which went viral across the globe.
The comedian who recently admitted to cheating on his pregnant wife has felt the full wrath of social media.
And as if the thousands of memes and comments weren't enough, social media has turned the scandal into a RnB track.
The mash up of Kevin's heartfelt apology and the beat, sounds like a song that deserves to be featured on everyone's 'break-up playlist'.
Check it out below:
