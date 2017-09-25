TshisaLIVE

I am now responsible, says DJ Tira on married life

25 September 2017 - 14:00 By TshisaLIVE
DJ Tira credits his wife for keeping him grounded.
Image: Via DJ Tira Instagram

A year after tying the knot to his longtime girlfriend, Gugu in a traditional ceremony, DJ Tira is "loving" married life and has reflected on how it has made him more responsible.

Tira told TshisaLIVE that he changed since getting married and was now more focused on "doing the right thing".

"Married life is beautiful. My life couldn't be better. It has helped keep me grounded and focused. Now I can spend my time doing the right thing rather than partying up a storm," he said.

Tira said he felt the increased responsibility that comes with marriage.  

"I am now responsible Tira. I have a whole team behind me who can't afford for me to flop. I am just trying to be that responsible guy and not let anyone down," he said.

He said that he was motivated by the desire to be a role model to his children.

"I have three kids who I love spending time with. I am trying to be a role model to them and do the right thing," he said.

