Redi Tlhabi's twitter account hacked

25 September 2017 - 13:07 By Timeslive
Redi Tlhabi.
Writer and radio host Redi Tlhabi’s twitter account‚ @reditlhabi‚ was hacked on Saturday morning‚ but she managed to reopen her account on Monday.

The hacking comes a week after Tlhabi released her book Khwezi - The Remarkable Story of Fezekile Ntsukela Kuzwayo.

Some Twitter users believed the hacking was related to the release of her book.

On Monday‚ Tlhabi on Monday opened another account‚

