Redi Tlhabi's twitter account hacked
Writer and radio host Redi Tlhabi’s twitter account‚ @reditlhabi‚ was hacked on Saturday morning‚ but she managed to reopen her account on Monday.
The hacking comes a week after Tlhabi released her book Khwezi - The Remarkable Story of Fezekile Ntsukela Kuzwayo.
#RediTlhabi's account has been hacked and whoever is responsible is now messaging people she knows. Please RT. Block and report her account pic.twitter.com/QXpWhyCEli— Karyn Maughan (@karynmaughan) September 23, 2017
#URGENT @verified @Twitter @TwitterSupport My colleague’s account @RediTlhabi has been hacked by @starboy__team & all tweets deleted. #HELP— Aki Anastasiou (@AkiAnastasiou) September 23, 2017
Some Twitter users believed the hacking was related to the release of her book.
#rememberkhwezi I smell the #ANC & #Zuma supporters behind this hacking of #RediTlhabi account! #HandsOffRediTlhabi— #rememberKhwezi (@cndilen) September 24, 2017
On Monday‚ Tlhabi on Monday opened another account‚
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE