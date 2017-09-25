WATCH: Cassper's prep for #FillUpFNB will have you breaking a sweat

In less than 75 days, Cassper Nyovest will be taking to the stage at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg for perhaps his most physically demanding show ever, and the star has been working up a sweat at the gym preparing for the historic show.

While many of us are trying to lose the kilos to show off our bods this summer, Cassper has been using his upcoming show as motivation during grueling workout sessions.

The star, who told TshisaLIVE that he needs to lose around 10kgs to be in prime shape for the show, posted a video of his progress and promised fans a "movie" at his show on December 2.