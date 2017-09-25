WATCH: Cassper's prep for #FillUpFNB will have you breaking a sweat
In less than 75 days, Cassper Nyovest will be taking to the stage at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg for perhaps his most physically demanding show ever, and the star has been working up a sweat at the gym preparing for the historic show.
While many of us are trying to lose the kilos to show off our bods this summer, Cassper has been using his upcoming show as motivation during grueling workout sessions.
The star, who told TshisaLIVE that he needs to lose around 10kgs to be in prime shape for the show, posted a video of his progress and promised fans a "movie" at his show on December 2.
"I have started working on my body. I did something similar ahead of my #FillUpOrlandoStadium show last year, but this will be more intense. I will work harder and push myself more than ever before. Instead of going to morning gym session, I am now going three times a day. I am determined to be in the best shape for the show," Cassper told TshisaLIVE in a recent interview.
