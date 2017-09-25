TshisaLIVE

WATCH: Kagiso Modupe & his friends imitate Kasi corner boys

25 September 2017 - 08:00 By TshisaLIVE
Actor Kagiso Modupe and his friends are funny.
Image: Via Instagram

It seems actor Kagiso Modupe is always ready to act out real life roles, in this particular hilarious clip Kagiso and his friends, imitate kasi guys and their favourite activity, which is calling girls names.

Anyone who has lived in a kasi in SA, or has visited one (or read Trevor Noah's book) then you know that every kasi has a group of boys, who seem to always have nothing to do but "chill" on the corner and call every girl that walks past.

The comments section of Kagiso's Instagram post was filled with comments and jokes from guys and girls who could relate.  

Watch the hilarious video here:

Kasi corner boys....can you relate 😂😂😂😂😂@msiza_phahla @s_sebothoma #canyourelatetuesdays #canyourelatewithkagisomodupe

A post shared by Kagiso "inspired by life" (@kagisomodupe) on

