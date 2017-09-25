WATCH: Kagiso Modupe & his friends imitate Kasi corner boys

It seems actor Kagiso Modupe is always ready to act out real life roles, in this particular hilarious clip Kagiso and his friends, imitate kasi guys and their favourite activity, which is calling girls names.

Anyone who has lived in a kasi in SA, or has visited one (or read Trevor Noah's book) then you know that every kasi has a group of boys, who seem to always have nothing to do but "chill" on the corner and call every girl that walks past.

The comments section of Kagiso's Instagram post was filled with comments and jokes from guys and girls who could relate.

Watch the hilarious video here: