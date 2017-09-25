TshisaLIVE

'We don’t make songs for the world'-Riky Rick on SA hip-hop

25 September 2017
Rapper Riky Rick says creating music for SA (hip hop) culture makes it a bit harder to infiltrate the international music scene.
Image: Via Riky Rick Instagram

Rapper Riky Rick has received global acclaim for some of his songs but he has shared his thoughts on why South African hip-hop won't dominate the global music space as yet.

The well-travelled rapper spoke to UK's Pause magazine and explained that due to most SA artists relying heavily on nostalgia and creating songs for "neighbourhood and culture" it would be hard to dominate the global scene.

"In South Africa, we don’t make songs for the world you know. We literally make songs for our neighbourhood and our culture which is like good for South African people as a tradition but it’s bad because a lot of people outside never get to understand. So it takes a while for it to build," he explained.

The rapper went on to explain that he sees nothing wrong with South African rappers approach and said he personally drew inspiration for his music from all things South African.

Although he is considered a rapper, Riky told the publication that he gravitates more towards kwaito in his creative process.

"My music is eclectic and a bit confused in some sense. I’m like a kwaito artist, kwaito is like my main genre. Kwaito is basically rapping in our own language, Zulu or whatever it is and creating a vibe out of that," he said.

Although Riky has sometimes received mixed reactions for his 'proud' love for international clothing, the rapper always has authentic SA elements in his songs. The rapper has produced songs that have received great airplay and general acclaim across different cultures.

However, Riky has also received love from his international fans, despite the language barrier. 

Riky Rick gave fans in Budapest a real taste of Mzansi when he rocked The Sziget Festival recently. He performed in London, Birmingham and Budapest where they loved him. 

 

