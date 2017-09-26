TshisaLIVE

Actor Andile Gumbi talks about the creation of a 'reimagined' King Kong

26 September 2017 - 07:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
King Kong lead actor Andile Gumbi learnt invaluable life lessons from the play.
King Kong lead actor Andile Gumbi learnt invaluable life lessons from the play.
Image: John Hogg

Stepping into the life of legendary yet troubled boxer, Ezekiel 'King Kong' Dlamini, 60 years after iconic musical King Kong made its debut has been a thrilling learning curve for lead actor Andile Gumbi invaluable lessons. 

The musical, which defied the law of Apartheid first graced stages in 1959 and was responsible for launching the careers of music veterans including Hugh Masekela and the late Miriam Makeba.

The world-renowned production is based on a true story about the life of heavyweight boxer King Kong who ended his own life after murdering his girlfriend.  After six weeks of sold out shows in Cape Town in July, the show opened to a standing ovation in Johannesburg earlier this month. 

Lead actor Andile told TshisaLIVE that he learnt life lessons through portraying King Kong and the complexity of his character often left him emotional.

"As a person, it challenged me to be aware of the power we have within ourselves to impact our lives either positively or negatively. The choices we make have great impact on our lives and the lives of the people around us. One of the greatest lessons we try to leave with the audience, that has been left with us, is that people have to be careful of their choices," he said.

The actor said even though the story is "reimagined" for a 2017 audience, it was important for them to honour the original production. 

"Our director helped us to reimagine the story. It's like telling the same story just in a different way. In our approach we wanted to honour the original production. Everything from the way we walked, dressed and talked had to reflect the era of the story without losing the innovation element.

Director of the play, Mdu Kwenyama echoed Andile's sentiments, explaining that they were under immense pressure to tell the story correctly, and bring a stellar show to life.

"Firstly, the venue in Johannesburg is bigger and therefore there were a lot of technicalities we had to attend to bring an amazing show. But the cast was just amazing and willing to make it work. We also had a lot of pressure to tell the story correctly because it is our story, there is a lot at stake," he said.

The play is currently running at the Joburg Theatre until October 8.

Baby Cele ties the knot in private ceremony

Veteran actress Baby Cele has confirmed that she and her beau tied the knot in a private ceremony over the weekend.
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

WATCH: Inside Antonio Banderas' visit to Nkosi's Haven

The children from non-profit organisation Nkosi's Haven were full of smiles when Hollywood actor, Antonio Banderas and Pearl Thusi visited them.
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Gail & Kabelo Mabalane expecting their second child

Celebrity couple Kabelo and Gail Mabalane have announced that they're set to welcome their second baby into the world.
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Pearl Thusi speaks on her fear of not being 'good enough'

Pearl Thusi has reflected on how she once turned down a pay cheque at Metro FM because she felt she was "not good enough" and did not deserve to be ...
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

'Let’s take it to the top!' - Riky Rick joins Black Coffee's label

Six months after announcing his decision to leave Mabala Noise, rapper Riky Rick has signed with Black Coffee's record label and management company ...
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Most read

  1. WATCH: Zodwa Wabantu serves sauce in dance video TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH: Lasizwe's ‘Boneng’ confronts bae about cheating rumours in new skit TshisaLIVE
  3. Ringo reflects on being homeless TshisaLIVE
  4. Zodwa Wabantu ready to bare all as a guest stripper at club TshisaLIVE
  5. Buhle Mkhize strips down for exotic vaycay TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Angry mountaineer Sean Wisedale drives off with guard hut
Mugabe calls Trump a "giant gold Goliath."
X