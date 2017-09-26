AKA defends Nicole Nyaba & offers R100k for ‘cheating rumours’ evidence
AKA has seemingly put his money where his mouth is, offering a R100k reward for evidence to back up the Nicole Nyaba cheating allegations that have been doing the rounds.
The rapper, who has been awfully quiet on social media after he vowed to only use the platform for work purposes, returned over the weekend with a stinging attack against all the "bulls**t" surrounding him.
In a string of spicy tweets, AKA defended Nicole and revealed that recent cheating reports were negatively affecting her relationship.
I don't air out my views on twitter anymore but now y'all reaching!— AKA (@akaworldwide) September 24, 2017
You shits said I cheated and ran with it. Brought B out on stage last night .... now y'all move on to this rubbish?!?! Cut it out man!!!— AKA (@akaworldwide) September 24, 2017
Attack me and my woman, that's fine .... but don't drag people into this shit who have nothing to do with this shit!!!— AKA (@akaworldwide) September 24, 2017
It was then that AKA told people to question the validity of the claims and offered the reward to anyone with evidence.
R100 000 reward for anyone with a picture of Nicole Nyaba at Hard Rock Cafe on the night mentioned in that article. 💯K ma cassette 💰— AKA (@akaworldwide) September 24, 2017
Think about it. Y'all think I would take someone I was cheating with to my own companies event? IN PUBLIC??? Are you stupid?!— AKA (@akaworldwide) September 24, 2017
Y'all papers even fucking with Nicole's relationship!!!!! Vultures!!!— AKA (@akaworldwide) September 24, 2017
Y'all don't think we have families? Aunts, Uncles, cousins?? Y'all think we not human beings ne?— AKA (@akaworldwide) September 24, 2017
Last week Sunday Sun reported that AKA was allegedly spotted getting cosy with Nicole at an event at a Sandton restaurant.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE just 24 hours after the reports emerged, AKA blasted the claims.
"I don't usually comment on my personal life but it is ridiculous. Me and Bonang are happy. It would have been believable if we were not or if we had problems. But we are in a good space and have never been stronger. It won't change our relationship because we don't listen to what people say," he said.
And while the storm around their romance continues to dominate - B and AKA are living it up in Paris!
