AKA defends Nicole Nyaba & offers R100k for ‘cheating rumours’ evidence

AKA has seemingly put his money where his mouth is, offering a R100k reward for evidence to back up the Nicole Nyaba cheating allegations that have been doing the rounds.

The rapper, who has been awfully quiet on social media after he vowed to only use the platform for work purposes, returned over the weekend with a stinging attack against all the "bulls**t" surrounding him.

In a string of spicy tweets, AKA defended Nicole and revealed that recent cheating reports were negatively affecting her relationship.