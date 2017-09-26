Arthur Mafokate 'in counselling' amidst abuse court case

It has emerged that kwaito veteran Arthur Mafokate, who is currently in court over abuse charges laid against him by ex-girlfriend, Busisiwe ''Cici'' Twala is receiving "professional help".

Arthur's manager, Brian Mokoena told TshisaLIVE that media coverage around the abuse case apparently led to Arthur's health taking a nosedive.

"The lies being written about Arthur has affected him because he is that person that hates fighting his battles in the media. He has been going for counselling in order to recover," Brian said.

Cici laid charges of assault against Arthur after an altercation between them allegedly turned violent. Arthur also laid a counter charge of assault against Cici and both matters are being heard by the court.

During a previous court appearance it emerged that Cici would not enter into any discussion out of court with Arthur. This after, it emerged that Arthur's defence team requested a possible mediation process.

"Cici has told us to make it clear to the media that there will be no mediation and that Arthur must face the full might of the law. Cici is in a strong state and is grateful that the public is standing up against abuse. She is hoping that justice will be served," Not In My Name spokesperson, Themba Masango told TshisaLIVE on her behalf.

Arthur's case resumes on November 3, while Cici will be back in court on November 27.