TshisaLIVE

Arthur Mafokate 'in counselling' amidst abuse court case

26 September 2017 - 13:54 By Kyle Zeeman
Kwaito veteran Arthur Mafokate has been receiving professional help.
Kwaito veteran Arthur Mafokate has been receiving professional help.
Image: Via Instagram

It has emerged that kwaito veteran Arthur Mafokate, who is currently in court over abuse charges laid against him by ex-girlfriend, Busisiwe ''Cici'' Twala is receiving "professional help".  

Arthur's manager, Brian Mokoena told TshisaLIVE that media coverage around the abuse case apparently led to Arthur's health taking a nosedive. 

"The lies being written about Arthur has affected him because he is that person that hates fighting his battles in the media. He has been going for counselling in order to recover," Brian said. 

Cici laid charges of assault against Arthur after an altercation between them allegedly turned violent. Arthur also laid a counter charge of assault against Cici and both matters are being heard by the court. 

During a previous court appearance it emerged that Cici would not enter into any discussion out of court with Arthur. This after, it emerged that Arthur's defence team requested a possible mediation process. 

"Cici has told us to make it clear to the media that there will be no mediation and that Arthur must face the full might of the law. Cici is in a strong state and is grateful that the public is standing up against abuse. She is hoping that justice will be served," Not In My Name spokesperson, Themba Masango told TshisaLIVE on her behalf. 

Arthur's case resumes on November 3, while Cici will be back in court on November 27. 

'She raised my hopes for f***in nothing' - girl calls out Bonang Matheba on Twitter

A university student has caused a storm with claims that Bonang Matheba allegedly failed to live up to promises to help pay her fees seven months ...
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

Bonang ‘tired’ of always being accused of stealing Minnie’s shine

Bonang Matheba has once again vented her frustration over always being accused of "stealing" Minnie Dlamini's shine, telling social media users that ...
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

AKA defends Nicole Nyaba & offers R100k for ‘cheating rumours’ evidence

AKA has seemingly put his money where his mouth is, offering a R100k reward for evidence to back up the Nicole Nyaba cheating allegations that have ...
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

At first I didn't want it, says Lerato Mvelase on sangoma journey

Actress and singer Lerato Mvelase has revealed that she first resisted her calling as a traditional healer because she thought it was "dark and ...
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

I am now responsible, says DJ Tira on married life

A year after tying the knot to his longtime beau Gugu in a traditional ceremony, Tira said that he is "loving" married life and reflected on how it ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Ringo reflects on being homeless TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH: Zodwa Wabantu serves sauce in dance video TshisaLIVE
  3. Buhle Mkhize strips down for exotic vaycay TshisaLIVE
  4. I think I am white 'cause I can’t click my tongue? - Lerato hits back at hate TshisaLIVE
  5. Zodwa Wabantu ready to bare all as a guest stripper at club TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'Zuma is an elite predator': SACP’s Solly Mapaila speaks at Cosatu briefing
Dudu Myeni is a 'one-woman tornado’, says Cosatu's Bheki Ntshalintshali
X