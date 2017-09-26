TshisaLIVE

At first I didn't want it, says Lerato Mvelase on sangoma journey

26 September 2017 - 12:21 By TshisaLIVE
Lerato Mvelase has opened up about her calling as a sangoma.
Actress and singer Lerato Mvelase has revealed that she first resisted her calling as a traditional healer because she thought it was "dark and evil".  

Speaking to DJ Fresh on Metro FM, Lerato explained that her spiritual gifts started to show when she was a child, however her family were hesitant to embrace her calling because they did not understand it.

"I come from a family that was more on the church side so my mom did not understand it," she said

Lerato said her aunt tried to convince her mom that it was not wrong and to allow her to user her gifts.  

She added that at first she did not want to embrace her gifts because she thought that it was connected to dark magic.

"I also didn't want it because of how it was introduced to me. It was always represented as dark and dirty and evil. So, I stayed far away from those things because, for me, It was not what I wanted. I wanted something beautiful. My energy must be clean," she said

Things changed when she got older and felt like something was missing from her spirituality. 

"You can have the most beautiful life but something is missing and you might not never understand what it is until you take the calling. Once I did that, the joy that I felt. I believe that anything can go wrong in my life and I am still full. I walked around empty but now I am full because I know who I am," she added.

Lerato underwent training in late 2015 and later told SA FM that most people think you’re crazy and that you’re an attention-seeker when going through the calling.

“It’s the people who are spiritually intact with themselves that need to understand you as a human being‚” she added.

