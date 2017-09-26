TshisaLIVE

Bonang ‘tired’ of always being accused of stealing Minnie’s shine

26 September 2017 - 11:00 By TshisaLIVE
Bonang Matheba has spoken out on accusations that she is trying to steal Minnie's spotlight.
Image: Via Bonang Matheba Instagram

Bonang Matheba has once again vented her frustration over always being accused of "stealing" Minnie Dlamini's shine, telling social media users that she found it "exhausting".

Fans have often compared the two rivals on social media and looked for opportunities to prove that they were trying to upstage each other.

It happened again this past weekend when a fan used Bonang's upcoming trip to Paris Fashion Week to claim that she was trying to copy Minnie, who recently jetted off to the city for her bridal shower.

While Bonang's fans defended their queen, Bonang took some time out ahead of her flight to Paris to hit back at the accusations, labelling them as "exhausting" and "tiring".

It's not the first time that Bonang has been slapped with such accusations. 

B's 30th birthday party, which took place on the same day as Minnie Dlamini's traditional wedding was also surrounded by similar claims. However, speaking to TshisaLIVE just days after the debacle, Bonang said she was not shading Minnie. 

Bonang also made it clear that she does not care what other people say about her. 

"I have been in the industry for 13 years. It is water off a duck's back. I am not worried about what people say. They will always talk about me because of who I am. As one of the biggest personalities in the country, if I throw a party, people care," she said at the time.

