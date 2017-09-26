Thembisa Mdoda speaks out on being judged and labelled fat

Thembisa Mdoda has reflected on her struggles in the industry, which include being judged for her weight and criticised for getting divorced.

The star, who won over audiences as host of Our Perfect Wedding (OPW), told Drum that for a long time she felt wronged by the industry as she struggled with finding decent work.

"I graduated in 2008 and for several years I struggled to get good roles. Nothing was coming together," she said.

She explained that during that period people were quick to find fault with her, which led to her questioning herself.

"In these circumstances some people are quick to criticise you for being fat or going through a divorce and you start to interrogate yourself and your spirit," she said.

Thembisa said she learnt to let go of the past and believed that everyone who had been in her life had made her who she was.

Despite the challenges she's faced, Tembisa recently told TshisaLIVE that she was in a good space. After announcing her exit from OPW she is currently busy on an upcoming film and other projects.

"I really appreciate the love and support that everyone has given to me. OPW was one of my favourite things to do, but with all my upcoming projects, I still need to ensure that I have time for my beautiful children and my man," she said.