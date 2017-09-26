TshisaLIVE

WATCH: Zodwa takes a swim in her birthday suit

26 September 2017 - 13:16 By TshisaLIVE
Zodwa Wabantu doesn't give a damn about peoples' opinions.
Entertainer Zodwa Wabantu has proven once again that she lives life on her terms and doesn't not give a damn about peoples' opinions of her. 

The dancer who has made headlines over the last few months for risque dressing and lack of underwear, took things to a whole new level while on vacation recently. 

She decided to beat the spring heat by cooling off butt naked in a swimming pool. "Freedom is knowing kuyafana (all the same) Do you. Don't suffer from bazothini abantu (what will people say) Naked pool. Naked truth. Zodwa Wabantu" she wrote.

And, just in case you doubted Zodwa has zero F's to give, here's a video just for you: 

