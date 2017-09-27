TshisaLIVE

I don't hate Thatho but we can't be friends, say Diski Divas' Kia

27 September 2017
Diski Divas Kia Ntshole has opened up about her relationship with fellow diva Thato
Diski Divas star Kia Ntshole has addressed her relationship with fellow diva Thato Makgaka, telling TshisaLIVE that although she did not "hate" her, the pair could not be friends.

The pair have formed a rivalry over the course of the last season of the popular reality show and often argued on it. Their feud has often been a major topic of discussion between fans on Twitter.

The partner of retired Chippa United defender Mbuyiselo Sambu said that she first heard about Thato through a family member who was friends with the star. 

"I don't hate her. I knew about her long before the show and I thought that she was a good girl. I felt sorry for her but as I got to meet her, I realised that she really enjoys it (the attention)," Kia said. 

She said that she was a very private person and did not want to open up too much with the other girls from the show. Kia also revealed that she knew straight away she could not be Thato’s friend.

"I analyse people. I already know that this is a person that I am going to have in my life, that this person is going to stay in my life. Whether I will get along with this person or not. I am in touch with a number of the girls but I am not friends with Thato. I think it is because of our personalities but also the age difference. We are worlds apart. The direction she wants to take, her career is a world apart (from my direction). We have nothing in common. I don't think we will ever click," she said. 

