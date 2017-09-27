Nina Hastie speaks out about cultural appropriation

After initial fears of being misunderstood and accused of cultural appropriation, comedian Nina Hastie stood tall dressed in a traditional Zulu outfit.

The comedian proudly shared a picture of her outfit on social media to celebrate Heritage Day, to spark important debate around the topic.

"I feel like cultural appropriation takes place when people who are not invested or actively engaged in a culture use its elements to make profit. And that is not where I am coming from. I'm not a visitor in this country, using its culture, traditions and heritage for my own financial benefit then going back where I come from. Instead, I am actively participating in learning and understanding these culture," she told TshisaLIVE.

Nina added that she's always had a keen interest in other cultures besides her own.

The TV personality believed that it was important for people to understand each other.

"We'll see more progress as a country when we make an effort to learn and understand about each other cultures," she said.

The presenter said she was glad that Zulu clothes and accessories were more available.

"I love the Zulu culture, as well as Tsonga, Pedi among other African cultures. Next year I might go into spaces that allow me to learn more about the Tsonga people, their culture, clothes and colours. I also figured if I, as a white person, can show other people that it is worth the effort to learn about African cultures, then why not?" she said.

The comedian said she was always curious to learn more about people and different cultures from a very young age.