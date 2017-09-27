WATCH: Minnie's mom describes the man she wanted for her little girl...

As the countdown to the debut of Minnie Dlamini's three-part wedding series gets closer, another heart-warming teaser has been released.

In the latest teaser, Minnie's mom shares her thoughts about the man she always wanted for her little girl.

"I just wanted her to find someone who will love her for who she is, and not for what she is," said her mom.

In the short video clip shared by Vuzu, Minnie could also be seen asking her closest friends to be her bridesmaids ahead of her wedding, which took place on September 16.

And, we're sure Quinton Jones fitted the criteria to the tee!

Minnie and Quinton tied the knot in a lavish white wedding in Cape Town two weeks ago and documented the special day to share with Mzansi.

The three-part wedding special will air on Vuzu Amp on October 13 at 7.30pm.