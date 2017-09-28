5 local stars who graced the cover of Playboy SA

In honour of Playboy founder Hugh Hefner, who died on Wednesday evening at the age of 91, TshisaLIVE dug into the Playboy SA archives to take you down memory lane to when five local beauties heated up the magazine's cover.

News of Hefner's death was confirmed by Playboy Inc Enterprises who stated that he died peacefully at his mansion of natural cases. Ever since news of The Hef's death emerged there has been an outpouring of tributes from across the globe.