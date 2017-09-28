5 local stars who graced the cover of Playboy SA
In honour of Playboy founder Hugh Hefner, who died on Wednesday evening at the age of 91, TshisaLIVE dug into the Playboy SA archives to take you down memory lane to when five local beauties heated up the magazine's cover.
News of Hefner's death was confirmed by Playboy Inc Enterprises who stated that he died peacefully at his mansion of natural cases. Ever since news of The Hef's death emerged there has been an outpouring of tributes from across the globe.
Hefner was known for his lavish lifestyle, unconventional views on sex and as the founder of adult magazine Playboy. He started the magazine in 1953, funded in part by a $1,000 loan from his mother.
The magazine was launched in numerous countries around the world, which included South Africa in the 1990s.
Playboy SA was relaunched in South Africa in 2011 with model Tracy McGregor as its first cover star.
Here's a look at five Playboy SA's covers:
The magazine went on to feature a number of local hotties, who showed off their figures, including Tshego Seakgoe, Crystal Arnold and Christina Storm.
