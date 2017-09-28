TshisaLIVE

'Don't tsek me!' - Twitter shook by Diski Divas season finale drama

28 September 2017 - 11:22 By TshisaLIVE
Diski Divas came to an end on Wednesday.
The third season of Mzansi Magic's popular reality show Diski Divas came to an end on Wednesday night with more fireworks than on New Years Eve. 

After watching the divas throw shade at each other for several weeks, fans of the show once again got to see a heated confrontation between a number of the divas, including Kia Ntshole, Thato Makgaka and Sibongile Masuku.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Kia claimed that prior to the finale the girls met and agreed to be friendly towards each other, but it quickly changed when the cameras started rolling.

"Everything was just off. I kept thinking (during the reunion) that these kids are trying to make me look stupid. They said that we shouldn't fight. We agreed and everything was kumbaya and happy. We got into the reunion show and boom! I was so shocked," she said.

The fight wasn't missed by Twitter fans, who rolled in with hilarious memes and jokes in reaction to the drama that unfolded on screen.

Diva Sibongile had been dragged several times for her English and on the show responded to the hate head-on.

Some fans celebrated the end of the show which was often criticised for being "boring" and lacking direction. 

