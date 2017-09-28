'Don't tsek me!' - Twitter shook by Diski Divas season finale drama
The third season of Mzansi Magic's popular reality show Diski Divas came to an end on Wednesday night with more fireworks than on New Years Eve.
After watching the divas throw shade at each other for several weeks, fans of the show once again got to see a heated confrontation between a number of the divas, including Kia Ntshole, Thato Makgaka and Sibongile Masuku.
It's the hustle in heels! Tonight @MbauReloaded steps on the #MzansiDiskiDivas pitch! pic.twitter.com/jMV22cqOU8— Mzansi Magic (@Mzansimagic) September 27, 2017
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Kia claimed that prior to the finale the girls met and agreed to be friendly towards each other, but it quickly changed when the cameras started rolling.
"Everything was just off. I kept thinking (during the reunion) that these kids are trying to make me look stupid. They said that we shouldn't fight. We agreed and everything was kumbaya and happy. We got into the reunion show and boom! I was so shocked," she said.
The fight wasn't missed by Twitter fans, who rolled in with hilarious memes and jokes in reaction to the drama that unfolded on screen.
#DiskiDivas KIA and SIBONGILE pic.twitter.com/X1Pf7vZyvD— SengSay Uyaphi Uyami (@NdumisoHlongz) September 27, 2017
"You think you think" - Kia— IssA sanda (@asanda_01) September 27, 2017
Somebody been reading From A to B now, hey? #DiskiDivas pic.twitter.com/QsuAxZXWTl
#DiskiDivas Thato really dropped the ball there on Sbo pic.twitter.com/y78Iwd1RAg— Tshegofatso Charmain (@Tshego_CM4) September 27, 2017
Sbongile wig though.....im embarrassed on her behalf...#DiskiDivas pic.twitter.com/CZAtSn7nVm— Zeeee (@Zinhle54321670) September 27, 2017
#DiskiDivas ....I'm leaving my husband's life😂😂😂😂😂haibo Sbongile😂😂😂I will miss ds one ** pic.twitter.com/99VnLbKmR9— pooshy (@poshtasty) September 27, 2017
Kia annoys me to the nearest decimal... #DiskiDivas pic.twitter.com/pZQIhKDilc— IG: ThehEpitychia🌈 (@katlegomagoro8) September 27, 2017
#DiskiDivas levels now we doing reunions? pic.twitter.com/iOaFiYcX0l— Londiwe (@lngcobo123) September 27, 2017
Diva Sibongile had been dragged several times for her English and on the show responded to the hate head-on.
Black twitter people here is your message. Your responses are welcomed. #DiskiDivas pic.twitter.com/l72Jp6RH9M— Azania Afrika (@SAYoungLion) September 27, 2017
#DiskiDivas did sbongile just shade us and bragged about her vrr paa and two door BMW coup pic.twitter.com/yKe5ssVYQm— VOOV:RMK_SA1 (@RMK_SA1) September 27, 2017
Sibongile serving black twitter #DiskiDivas pic.twitter.com/UmGyOL0XFY— Lindokuhle Simelane (@lindosimelane) September 27, 2017
Some fans celebrated the end of the show which was often criticised for being "boring" and lacking direction.
#DiskiDivas— Thuli (@2LeeeSan) September 27, 2017
Me: Diski divas is trash
Also me: pic.twitter.com/3lUQ7InD3D
#DiskiDivas its the Finale, I still don't know what is about. Can we please not have another season.... pic.twitter.com/PWXXHiMl17— Tshepo Motaung (@G_reptile) September 27, 2017
I thought is was never going to end. I was tired of Kia's attitude. #DiskiDivas pic.twitter.com/7oM80Jz0tr— P A B I (@drylesstears_) September 28, 2017
Glad that it's #DiskiDivas last episode today,can't wait for #PapaPennyAhee next week,just want to laugh a lil pic.twitter.com/VuClZZ79i5— Malume wa Tsona (@MalumeT_S) September 27, 2017
