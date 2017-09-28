Here's 5 things you need to know about actress Thuso Mbedu

If you've been living under a rock and aren't clued up about actress Thuso Mbedu, it may be time to learn some cool facts about her... just in case you need to brag about her recent International Emmy Award nomination around the braai.

Thuso has been making headlines across the country ever since it was announced that she bagged an International Emmy Award nod for her role as Winnie on Mzansi Magic's Isithunzi.

Don't watch the show? Don't worry we've got you covered...

Thuso has appeared on shows including Isibaya and Scandal!, but her first big break into the industry came when she joined Isithunzi as the brave teenager Winnie.

Here are five cool facts about the actress:

1. Thuso grew up in the kingdom of the Zulus, KwaZulu-Natal and went to school in Pietermaritzburg.

2. After finishing school she moved to the City of Gold to pursue her passion for acting, and her journey started at Wits University.

3. Thuso recently started a YouTube channel for her #TeachMeHowTo series, where she gets experts to teach her things about their trades because she loves learning new things.

4. A visit to her Instagram account will instantly tell you she's a fashionista of note and loves playing around with different hairstyles and looks - beauty and brains.

5. Despite portraying a teenager, she's actually 26 years old.

Nominations for the 2017 International Emmy® Awards were announced on Wednesday by the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. Winners will be announced at a black-tie Ceremony on November 20, 2017 at the Hilton New York Hotel.