TshisaLIVE

Here's 5 things you need to know about actress Thuso Mbedu

28 September 2017 - 13:06 By TshisaLIVE
Getting to know actress Thuso Mbedu.
Getting to know actress Thuso Mbedu.
Image: Via Instagram

If you've been living under a rock and aren't clued up about actress Thuso Mbedu, it may be time to learn some cool facts about her... just in case you need to brag about her recent International Emmy Award nomination around the braai.  

Thuso has been making headlines across the country ever since it was announced that she bagged an International Emmy Award nod for her role as Winnie on Mzansi Magic's  Isithunzi. 

Don't watch the show? Don't worry we've got you covered...

Thuso has appeared on shows including Isibaya and Scandal!, but her first big break into the industry came when she joined Isithunzi as the brave teenager Winnie.  

Here are five cool facts about the actress:

1. Thuso grew up in the kingdom of the Zulus, KwaZulu-Natal and went to school in Pietermaritzburg. 

2. After finishing school she moved to the City of Gold to pursue her passion for acting, and her journey started at Wits University.

3. Thuso recently started a YouTube channel for her #TeachMeHowTo series, where she gets experts to teach her things about their trades because she loves learning new things. 

4. A visit to her Instagram account will instantly tell you she's a fashionista of note and loves playing around with different hairstyles and looks - beauty and brains. 

5. Despite portraying a teenager, she's actually 26 years old.

Nominations for the 2017 International Emmy® Awards were announced on Wednesday by the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. Winners will be announced at a black-tie Ceremony on November 20, 2017 at the Hilton New York Hotel.

Polygamist Musa Mseleku's wife defends Bonang against hate

Polygamist Musa Mseleku's third wife, MaKhumalo has appealed to people to stop bullying Bonang, after she was dragged on the platform for allegedly ...
TshisaLIVE
23 hours ago

'I'm sorry, but this is weird' - Loyiso Bala shades Trevor Gumbi's comedy divorce tour

Singer Loyiso Bala could not hide his opinions over Trevor Gumbi's plan to share his divorce experience with Mzansi through a comedy tour.
TshisaLIVE
23 hours ago

WATCH: Minnie's mom describes the man she wanted for her little girl...

As the countdown to the debut of Minnie Dlamini's three-part wedding series gets closer, another heart-warming teaser has been released.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

I don't hate Thato but we can't be friends, say Diski Divas' Kia

Diski Divas star Kia Ntshole has addressed her relationship with fellow diva Thato Makgaka, telling TshisaLIVE that although she did not "hate" her, ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

WATCH: Redi Tlhabi warns fans to be careful of impersonators

Author and former radio personality Redi Tlhabi has come out to let followers know that she is still not back on Twitter, and any accounts set up in ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Bonang ‘tired’ of always being accused of stealing Minnie’s shine TshisaLIVE
  2. 'She raised my hopes for f***in nothing' - girl calls out Bonang Matheba on ... TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH: Zodwa takes a swim in her birthday suit TshisaLIVE
  4. SNAPS: Thabsie 'officially' ties the knot to the love of her life TshisaLIVE
  5. AKA defends Nicole Nyaba & offers R100k for ‘cheating rumours’ evidence TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

The state's case against Christopher Panayiotou
Thief sets social media alight with his underpants
X