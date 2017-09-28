TshisaLIVE

I got into a dark space, says Jimmy Nevis on nearly giving up on music

28 September 2017 - 08:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Jimmy Nevis has opened up about the struggles he faced which almost led to him quitting music.
It has been three years since musician Jimmy Nevis last released an album but as he prepares for the release of a brand new project later this year, he has opened up about almost quitting the industry to "go find himself".

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Jimmy said he planned to release an album at the start of 2017, but became frustrated after realising that the music he was recording was not a reflection of his true self. This led to him taking a break to discover himself. 

"I lost my focus and feeling. I felt like I wasn't myself. I was uninspired and wanted to step away from music. I thought about travelling and trying to find myself. It was a tough time and I got into a dark space of reflection. I've always been a focused person but not in those moments," he revealed.

He said that it was only after a lot of tears and honest conversations with himself that he realised that something needed to be done to heal. 

"The most pressure came from me. It was in the pressure I put on myself and the thoughts of what I should be doing with my life. Only I could get out of that and I did. I started being more honest with myself and in my music. I had to see the world in a new way and make the effort. To tell myself that I deserve to be successful, that I am good enough to be happy," he added. 

His upcoming album, entitled Quarter Life Crisis, Jimmy used these experiences as an inspiration to show his gratitude for what he went through.

"I see the album as part one of two or perhaps three records dealing with my experiences. It is a celebration of life. It is filled with gratitude and happiness. I still have recordings dealing with the emotions of me trying to find myself but those are for another album or perhaps some bonus tracks," Jimmy added.

Jimmy's first single from the album, Ballin, recently dropped on Apple Music. Take a listen to it below.

