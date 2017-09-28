TshisaLIVE

'I'm all for it' - Caiphus Semenya on AKA's Caiphus Song

28 September 2017 - 13:52 By TshisaLIVE
Legendary musician Caiphus Semenya wants to teach young people to make timeless music.
Image: Via HM Entertainment Instagram

Legendary musician Caiphus Semenya is all for young creatives "embracing" their icons' music and hopes it will encourage them to in turn make timeless music.  

The original Matswale hitmaker told TshisaLIVE that if "done properly," young people could do amazing things with music left for them. 

 

"It's not only my music that I want young people to embrace, but people like Hugh Masekela and Jonas Gwangwa are among the kind of musicians who've made timeless music. When done properly, the young people can do amazing things with the music left for them," he said.

It's almost as if rapper AKA read Caiphus' mind when he sampled his iconic track, Matswale to create Caiphus song, which has become a hip-hop hit. 

"I'm all for it," Caiphus said with regards to AKA's song.

He said that when armed with the proper understanding of classic songs young people could create amazing music.

Caiphus added that he wanted to teach young creatives to be able to make timeless music with "meaningful lyrics". 

The musician and his wife, Letta Mbulu plan to do this through their music academy, National Academy of Africa’s Performing Arts, which is currently under construction. 

Caiphus said it was a joy to see their 20-year-old dream start to become a reality. 

"Yes, it is a dream come true. Today as we speak, the foundation (of the physical building) is being laid. Of course we are happy and we celebrate but we know, this only means there's much work to be done. We are anticipating a lot of work. At the end of the day, what we will teach in that building is what matters," he said.

Caiphus explained that he and Letta, were always passionate about re-introducing the essentials of African music, art and dance to the young people.

