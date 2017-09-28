IN MEMES: Mzansi remembers 'king of all blessers' Hugh Hefner
Mzansi has added its voice to the thousands of tributes, which have filled social media in the wake of Hugh Hefner's death.
Hefner died on Wednesday evening at the age of 91, at his home in LA surrounded by family and friends.
Hefner, who founded Playboy magazine in the 1950s was also known for his colourful lifestyle, silk pyjamas and parties in the famous Playboy mansion surrounded by models and scantily-clad women known as the Playboy Bunnies.
In honour of that lifestyle local fans have flooded Twitter with memes, joking about his lifestyle and love for women.
R.I.P. Hugh Hefner. The brother has been in Heaven for decades I mean look at this pic pic.twitter.com/JuoomcXVEB— YUNG RENZEL. (@IamMpumelelo_) September 28, 2017
All erections will be at half-mast today in honour of our legend Hugh Hefner, THE MAN pic.twitter.com/uophHdxhzo— JiggaMeister (@JaySenoamadi) September 28, 2017
Hugh Hefner was already an old ass man before i was born... The original blesser! https://t.co/qJOs9QFi9r— Dj Stereotype (@StereotypeDj) September 28, 2017
R.I.P to the King of all Blessers. The Prince of fuck boys. The reason why viagras exist. To the Goat. Hugh the Hefner 😢😢😣🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/iN1ea2JuZ1— Rushiqwa (@Rush_Aukland) September 28, 2017
This gown better be in a museum somewhere... R.I.P Hugh Hefner. pic.twitter.com/pSe3Vx4rCD— 🍑🌻Lisa Mncube🌻🍑 (@Lisa_dust10) September 28, 2017
Rip Hugh Hefner and hope 20 virgins are waiting for u in heaven— Siphosipmore (@Siphosipmore1) September 28, 2017
Aw man 💔, I thought this man was a starring! Hugh Hefner lived though... May his soul #RIP and I hope his heaven is even better than earth.😉 pic.twitter.com/gtzU1x43mk— Shalima mkongi (@ShalimaMkongi) September 28, 2017
Hugh Hefner dead, Robert Mugabe still alive...sign of the times I tell you!— Ravikumaran Govender (@justravi) September 28, 2017
Wasn't Hugh Hefner ninety-o...nevermind. RIP🙏 https://t.co/j5YBZATYeJ— Maps Maponyane (@MapsMaponyane) September 28, 2017
