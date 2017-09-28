TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES: Mzansi remembers 'king of all blessers' Hugh Hefner

28 September 2017 - 11:48 By TshisaLIVE
Hugh Hefner with his wife Crystal. Hugh died on Wednesday at the age of 91.
Image: Via Instagram

Mzansi has added its voice to the thousands of tributes, which have filled social media in the wake of Hugh Hefner's death. 

Hefner died on Wednesday evening at the age of 91, at his home in LA surrounded by family and friends. 

Here's seven facts about The Hef: 

Hefner, who founded Playboy magazine in the 1950s was also known for his colourful lifestyle, silk pyjamas and parties in the famous Playboy mansion surrounded by models and scantily-clad women known as the Playboy Bunnies.

In honour of that lifestyle local fans have flooded Twitter with memes, joking about his lifestyle and love for women. 

