IN PICTURES | The life and times of the OG playboy Hugh Hefner

28 September 2017 - 08:35 By TshisaLIVE
Here's a glimpse into the life of Playboy founder Hugh Hefner.
Image: Via Instagram

Playboy founder Hugh Hefner lived a colourful life surrounded by women and extravagant parties in his fancy mansions. 

Hefner died on Wednesday night at the age of 91 from natural causes. 

The businessman began publishing Playboy magazine from his home in 1953, which over the years grew to become one of the largest selling men's magazines. 

Tributes from around the globe have flooded social media in the wake of his death. 

Many have remembered The Hef's lavish lifestyle that many men envied. 

And, there's pictures to prove that The Hef lived his best life: 

Playboy's 25 Anniversary with my daughter Christie #Dec #1978 #scrapbooksaturday

A post shared by Hugh Hefner (@hughhefner) on

A post shared by Hugh Hefner (@hughhefner) on

In my wildest dreams, I could not have imagined a sweeter life.

A post shared by Hugh Hefner (@hughhefner) on

Hugh Hefner's first and last birthday Olympics 1979 #scrapbooksaturday

A post shared by Hugh Hefner (@hughhefner) on

Being interview by Judith Rich for the Independent Network of Sidney #1979 #scrapbooksaturday

A post shared by Hugh Hefner (@hughhefner) on

Throwback #sundayfunday #playboymansion

A post shared by Hugh Hefner (@hughhefner) on

Looking forward to a night with friends and family. Thank you for the Birthday wishes 🎂

A post shared by Hugh Hefner (@hughhefner) on

London

A post shared by Hugh Hefner (@hughhefner) on

Reviving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame #scrapbooksaturday

A post shared by Hugh Hefner (@hughhefner) on

Easter throwback 🐰 #flashbackfriday

A post shared by Hugh Hefner (@hughhefner) on

Home sweet home #atthemansion

A post shared by Hugh Hefner (@hughhefner) on

