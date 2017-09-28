IN PICTURES | The life and times of the OG playboy Hugh Hefner
28 September 2017 - 08:35
Playboy founder Hugh Hefner lived a colourful life surrounded by women and extravagant parties in his fancy mansions.
Hefner died on Wednesday night at the age of 91 from natural causes.
The businessman began publishing Playboy magazine from his home in 1953, which over the years grew to become one of the largest selling men's magazines.
Tributes from around the globe have flooded social media in the wake of his death.
Many have remembered The Hef's lavish lifestyle that many men envied.
And, there's pictures to prove that The Hef lived his best life:
