Isithembiso actress Lungelo Nxele opens up about her pregnancy

Isithembiso actress Lungelo Nxele is counting down the days to her baby boy's arrival and is looking forward to the new chapter of motherhood.

During an interview with TshisaLIVE, Lungelo could not contain her excitement about giving birth, "any day now".

"It's amazing how everyone is excited for this baby, it's like all we are all pregnant. I have been receiving so much love. I am excited and ready for my king to come. I know for sure he will be treated like royalty," she said.

The actress, who became a household name after her role as Gugu, in Gugu no Andile (the Mzansi version of Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet) married the love of her life in 2015 and this will be their first child together.

The actress said she's never seen her husband, Mlamuli, as excited as he is about his son.

"Having this child now, is just God's perfect timing. And, I am happy that he will be born in wedlock. Not to look down on on people that have children outside, but we are in a great space to give him the home he deserves," she said.

Lungelo said that throughout her pregnancy she's craved for ice cream and slush puppies.

Professionally the 29-year-old has also had a booming year after bagging a role on Isithembiso, which marks her "comeback" to the industry.