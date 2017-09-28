TshisaLIVE

Nasty C offers R100k reward to find 'priceless' laptop

28 September 2017 - 11:55 By Kyle Zeeman
Nasty C had most of his music stolen in a robbery at his home last week.
Nasty C had most of his music stolen in a robbery at his home last week.
Image: via Nasty C Instagram

Nasty C has pleaded with fans and has offered a R100,00 reward to anyone who can help him find a laptop, which was stolen by thieves during a house robbery at his home in Johannesburg last week. 

The rapper took to social media on Wednesday evening to make the request, explaining that the laptop contained music he was working on for over a year.

Nasty C's record label, Mabala Noise told TshisaLIVE that they decided to issue a public plea because the laptop was very important to the rapper. 

"Police have been trying to locate all of the items lost in the robbery but the laptop is very important to Nasty C and so we decided to appeal to his fans for help. The reward has been set at R100,000 but it is actually priceless because it contains the music he was working on. It is a lot of music and all we want is for it to be returned,” Mabala Noise spokesperson Sikhulile Nzuza said.

He said the search was centered around Tembisa after a cellphone stolen during the robbery was last tracked to the area.

Sikhulile said the company received a lot of responses to their pleas, but majority of the replies were just chancers sending through their demos.

"We have had a lot of people contact us about the laptop but sadly most of these were just messages containing information or links to people's demos. There have not been any solid leads yet but we are hopeful," Sikhulile added.

Nasty C and four others were tied up and held at gunpoint at the rapper's home in Roodekraans, Johannesburg last Wednesday. SAPS spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo told TshisaLIVE  thieves made off with laptops, tablets, cellphones and a Rolex watch. 

'You destroyed my life' - statement from Brickz rape victim

A statement from the young woman who was raped by kwaito artist, Sipho Charles Ndlovu, better known as Brickz was read out in court on Thursday ...
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

5 local stars who graced the cover of Playboy SA

In honour of Playboy founder Hugh Hefner, who died on Wednesday evening at the age of 91, TshisaLIVE  dug into the Playboy SA archives to take you ...
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

'Don't tsek me!' - Twitter shook by Diski Divas season finale drama

The third season of Mzansi Magic's popular reality show Diski Divas came to an end on Wednesday night with more fireworks than on New Years ...
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

IN PICTURES | The life and times of the OG playboy Hugh Hefner

Playboy founder Hugh Hefner lived a colourful life surrounded by women and extravagant parties in his fancy mansions.
TshisaLIVE
6 hours ago

Most read

  1. Bonang ‘tired’ of always being accused of stealing Minnie’s shine TshisaLIVE
  2. 'She raised my hopes for f***in nothing' - girl calls out Bonang Matheba on ... TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH: Zodwa takes a swim in her birthday suit TshisaLIVE
  4. SNAPS: Thabsie 'officially' ties the knot to the love of her life TshisaLIVE
  5. AKA defends Nicole Nyaba & offers R100k for ‘cheating rumours’ evidence TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

The state's case against Christopher Panayiotou
Thief sets social media alight with his underpants
X