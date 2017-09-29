Asanda Maku embraces her curves in bikini photo shoot

Actress Asanda Maku has proudly flaunted her curves in a bikini photoshoot, which she's shared on social media.

Asanda said that the shoot was something she wanted to do ten years ago, when she still had her "hockey thighs".

"I don't even know where to begin but this pic says it all because I'm still in disbelief. So today I did an amazing photoshoot for @nudewearsa in a bikini.

Something that I wanted to do like 10yrs ago when I had my hockey thighs and athletic built but guess what...because God never forgets. It happened after motherhood and all," she said.

The actress said that even though her body has changed, she wouldn't change anything about herself.

"Yes giving birth changed my body but I wouldn't change it for the world because my stretch marks and cellulite are my rites of passage. I'm embracing and loving who I am. I feel that being beautiful is about being you to the fullest," she added.