Cassper helps Rick Ross out with a vernac tweet

29 September 2017 - 09:49 By TshisaLIVE
Rapper Cassper Nyovest
Image: Via Cassper Nyovest Instagram

Cassper Nyovest put his language skills to good use on Thursday when he helped translate a tweet written in Setswana for US rapper Rick Ross.

Ross responded after being tagged in a tweet where a South African fan asked him why he failed to inform her of his new haircare line. Her tweet was written in Setswana and English and another tweep replied in Setswana, confusing Ross even more.  

"Rick Ross do you have a haircare line now?," read the initial tweet.

Then another follower replied also in Setswana poking fun at how the person wasn't informed about her man's new venture.

"He didn't tell.. how is your man's behaviour?".

The US rapper was clearly confused, and asked what the tweet meant.

Cassper jumped to his aid, and translated the tweet for him.

In true twitter style, his fans applauded him for stepping up and even suggested  a collabo.

You did good Cass!

