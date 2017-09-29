TshisaLIVE

Denise Zimba ditches some of the crazy to 'grow' her career

29 September 2017 - 10:32 By Kyle Zeeman
Denise Zimba says that she has grown and is taking on more serious roles.
Image: Via Twitter

Denise Zimba was once known as one of the craziest and most outspoken celebs in Mzansi but the star has toned down her energy to focus on growing herself, and her career.

Denise, who once famously tore off her wig live on TV, told TshisaLIVE she made a conscious decision to take on more serious shows and responsibilities, including a position as a judge on M-Net's Wedding Bashers and as host of Mzansi Magic's Vodacom Nxt Lvl music reality show. 

"In your career you have to constantly grow. You have to allow yourself to be better and more than you were before. It is important for people to see a different side of you. I am a woman and I am getting older. There are a number of things that I want to branch out into, to reach the next goal," Denise said.

She revealed that her next goal was to take over the music charts with an album she is currently working on.

"I can't really say when I am going to release it because it is such a special part of my heart. I just want to make sure that when it is released that I have been putting in enough focus and enough work," she said.

Denise said she felt that people misunderstood her and often thought because she was playful that she could not be taken seriously.

"My biggest lesson in life is to be your best in everything you do. The number one key is to be yourself and not worry what everyone else thinks -and I live that," she said.

