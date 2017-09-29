Mampintsha slams claims he's overshadowing Babes' career

Big Nuz muso Mampintsha has slammed suggestions that he is overshadowing Babes Wodumo's career and taking much of her spotlight, telling TshisaLIVE that he has "no time for nonsense" said about him.

After helping to launch Babes' career, Mampintsha has sometimes been accused by fans of dominating the Wololo hitmaker's songs in an attempt to steal the limelight.

Mampintsha told TshisaLIVE that nothing could be further from the truth.

"I don't have time, no time for nonsense. They always say that but I don't listen because I am always busy. I am too busy conquering the world," he said.

He said that his relationship with Babes did not depend on what people thought about them.

"I don't respond to negative stuff. I don't have time for that. I like to stay positive all the time," he added.

Despite a number of hiccups that saw Babes miss out on attending the BET Awards and backlash from fans for her publicity stunts, Mampintsha said he was happy with the way Babes' career had been handled so far and was looking forward to more success as the pair work together.