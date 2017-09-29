'The face of a victim could also be a man,' says Kgomotso Christopher on abuse

Actress Kgomotso Christopher has joined hands with fellow actors to stand against gender-based abuse and to help highlight the "often under-reported" plight of male abuse victims.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE the actress explained why she felt compelled to join the movement and what she hopes the No More campaign will achieve.

"I was drawn to the visually neutral style used by the campaign, pairing well-known quotes about violence and associating them with an image that breaks down the stereotype of who would likely have that sentiment or mindset of the quote. Thereby highlighting that in a violent society, the face of a victim could also be a man," she said.

The actress even though it was important to raise awareness against all forms of abuse, male victims often didn't report incidents because of society.

"The statistics for male victims is under-reported because men feel emasculated and ashamed that they've been victimised. But if society starts to see that men can also be affected by violence, that both men and women feel trauma in the same way, hurt in the same way when subjected to violence, we will ultimately break down the stereotype," she said.

Kgomotso joins other actors, such as Scandal!'s Mapaseka Koetle, Jerry Mofokeng and Hlomla Dandala among others invited to take a stand. The campaign was started by 23-year-old actor Hungani Ndlovu.

The actor, playing Romeo on e.tv's Scandal! told TshisaLIVE that his personal experience as an abuse survivor motivated him to start the campaign.

"I was in an abusive relationship a few years ago when I was living in the USA and prior to that, I went to boarding school here in Johannesburg and I experienced a lot of physical abuse and bullying in the hostel," he said.

The young actor said he hoped the campaign would help people understand that abuse can happen to anyone regardless of gender, age or anything else.

"It’s important for everyone to understand that firstly, abuse is not okay! Secondly, it can and does happen to anyone. Thirdly, it’s important to seek help, in order to begin your healing procedure," he said.