Xolani Gwala reveals colon cancer battle

29 September 2017 - 08:03 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
Radio personality Xolani Gwala has been off air due to some health challenges
Image: Via 702 Twitter

Three weeks after Radio 702 announced that talk show host Xolani Gwala would be off air for several weeks to allow him space to deal with a "serious medical challenge", the star has revealed that he has colon cancer.

Speaking on the radio station on Friday, Xolani updated listeners on his condition, revealing that the cancer was at an advanced stage.

“I’m living with something big. I found out that I have colon cancer‚ which was advanced‚” Xolani told fellow 702 presenter Stephen Grootes.

His oncologist Dr Omondi Ogudi added that Xolani’s cancer had spread to the liver.

Xolani said he had undergone his first operation and will start chemotherapy next week.

“It’s going to be a long fight‚ but a fight that I’m ready for,” he added.

Xolani said he found out about the cancer after suffering from a fever earlier this year.

“This was so sudden. In April‚ I was running the London marathon. Suddenly you have a fever‚ you go to the doctor and you are told you have cancer,” he reflected.

Xolani has been off air since he found out about the cancer. He initially told his listeners that doctors were investigating what was wrong with him.

In a voice note provided to TshisaLIVE earlier this month, Xolani thanked his fans for the continued support and asked for privacy during this time. 

"I have asked for time off from the station, so that I can address this issue and also deal with the treatment when necessary. I will appeal for privacy and your understanding on these matters. Other than that I certainly will be back as soon as everything is sorted out," he said.

TshisaLIVE
