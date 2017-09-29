Zodwa Wabantu shades Skolopad: She is still crawling in this game

Dancer and socialite Zodwa Wabantu has criticised entertainer Skolopad, accusing the star of being an infant in the industry and seeking attention with "stupid ideas".

Tension between the two apparently erupted at the Feather Awards nominations party in Johannesburg on Thursday after Zodwa refused to take a picture with Skolopad.

"I was sitting behind her (Zodwa) and when I asked if we could take a picture together she refused and said that it was not good for her brand. I don't understand how taking a picture can be wrong but I am not angry with her, I am just confused. I don't have an issue with her, she looked beautiful," Skolopad told TshisaLIVE.

However, Zodwa did not feel the same way about Skolopad, and told TshisaLIVE that Skolopad needed to focus on making money and not chase fame.

"I'm not threatened by Skolopad, she is still crawling in this game. We are in a very fast industry and don't know what tomorrow holds for us, so it's time to make money. Skolopad forgets that we are ageing and when the opportunity lands on your lap you grab it with both hands. I'm not here to play games but to make money," Zodwa said.

Zodwa said she planned to leave the industry in 2019 to "buy a house, car and fall pregnant," and was not interested in taking part in publicity stunts.

Skolopad made headlines earlier this year when during a social media debate about Euphonik and Bonang's relationship, she offered to help Euphonik get over his ex.

Zodwa claimed that this was a stunt by Skolopad and lambasted her for it.

"Skolopad asked DJ Euphonik to be her bae, but you can't seek attention with stupid ideas," she said.