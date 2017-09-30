TshisaLIVE

Cici shares words of wisdom to women

30 September 2017 - 10:00 By TshisaLIVE
Cici has some powerful words to share.
Cici has some powerful words to share.
Image: Via Instagram

Singer Cici has some words of wisdom about self-love to share with young women. 

"We must teach our young women to be brave,to be stern,to be independent,to be courageous but most of all to love themselves as all queens should," she said. 

Cici has been recovering from a broken pelvis after allegedly being involved in a violent altercation with ex-boyfriend, Arthur Mafokate. 

The singer laid charges of assault against Arthur, who in turn laid counter charges of assault against her, and the matter is before the court.

Cici has been vocal about why she decided to speak out about the incident. 

"Before being an artist. I am human. I saw no shame in saying this is what happened to me. I need to show people that they must speak up for themselves. So that someone could also get to a point where they say, 'I am worth more that this person has downgraded me to be'," she said in an interview with Gagasi FM earlier this year. 

My scars refuse to let me forget #breakingthesilence #Amonlyhuman

A post shared by Cici (@ciciworldwide) on

Polygamist Musa Mseleku's wife defends Bonang against hate

Polygamist Musa Mseleku's third wife, MaKhumalo has appealed to people to stop bullying Bonang, after she was dragged on the platform for allegedly ...
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

'I'm sorry, but this is weird' - Loyiso Bala shades Trevor Gumbi's comedy divorce tour

Singer Loyiso Bala could not hide his opinions over Trevor Gumbi's plan to share his divorce experience with Mzansi through a comedy tour.
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

WATCH: Minnie's mom describes the man she wanted for her little girl...

As the countdown to the debut of Minnie Dlamini's three-part wedding series gets closer, another heart-warming teaser has been released.
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

I don't hate Thato but we can't be friends, say Diski Divas' Kia

Diski Divas star Kia Ntshole has addressed her relationship with fellow diva Thato Makgaka, telling TshisaLIVE that although she did not "hate" her, ...
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Cassper helps Rick Ross out with a vernac tweet TshisaLIVE
  2. Xolani Gwala reveals colon cancer battle TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH: Zodwa takes a swim in her birthday suit TshisaLIVE
  4. Twitter shook that Please Step In participant had eight partners TshisaLIVE
  5. 5 local stars who graced the cover of Playboy SA TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Steve Tandy on Scott Baldwin bitten by a Lion
BLF, ANCYL and MK Inkululeko Foundation take on Rupert in Stellenbosch
X