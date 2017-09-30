Cici shares words of wisdom to women

Singer Cici has some words of wisdom about self-love to share with young women.

"We must teach our young women to be brave,to be stern,to be independent,to be courageous but most of all to love themselves as all queens should," she said.

Cici has been recovering from a broken pelvis after allegedly being involved in a violent altercation with ex-boyfriend, Arthur Mafokate.

The singer laid charges of assault against Arthur, who in turn laid counter charges of assault against her, and the matter is before the court.

Cici has been vocal about why she decided to speak out about the incident.

"Before being an artist. I am human. I saw no shame in saying this is what happened to me. I need to show people that they must speak up for themselves. So that someone could also get to a point where they say, 'I am worth more that this person has downgraded me to be'," she said in an interview with Gagasi FM earlier this year.