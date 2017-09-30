SNAPS: Janez Vermeiren's family vacay is goals
30 September 2017 - 14:00
Janez Vermeiren recently whisked his brood off for some family fun in the sun.
And, while the rest us are suffering from end of year blues - Janez and his fam were serving major goals.
From swimming in a natural waterfall to matching swimsuits, these snaps will make you green with envy.
