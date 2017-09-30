TshisaLIVE

SNAPS: Janez Vermeiren's family vacay is goals

30 September 2017 - 14:00 By TshisaLIVE
Janez and Juliana Vermeiren serve life goals.
Image: Via Instagram

Janez Vermeiren recently whisked his brood off for some family fun in the sun. 

And, while the rest us are suffering from end of year blues - Janez and his fam were serving major goals.

From swimming in a natural waterfall to matching swimsuits, these snaps will make you green with envy. 

Best Saturday I have had in a while ... #nature #outdoors #familyouting

A post shared by Juliana Vermeiren 🍼 (@julianavasconcelosss) on

