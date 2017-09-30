TshisaLIVE

Zizo Beda's super sweet tribute to her mom

30 September 2017 - 08:00 By TshisaLIVE
Zizo Beda pays tribute to her mom.
Image: Via Instagram

TV personality Zizo Beda has nothing but adoration for her mom, who she proudly calls her role model. 

Taking to Facebook, Zizo thanked her mom for making her the woman she is today. 

"Often people look far and wide for people that they say are their role models, that's also okay. I was blessed enough to have mine raise me. There is no woman I love and respect more than uMama wam. I have learnt everything from her," she said. 

Zizo told fans that she was grateful for all the compliments she received daily, but wanted them to know her mom taught her all those things. 

"When you have such kind things to say about me-thank you but know that this woman right here taught me all of those things. I remain so proud of all her achievements. She makes me want to be a better person! I am so grateful that my role model is my Mama and that she loves me so much," she added. 

