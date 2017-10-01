TshisaLIVE

Lloyd Cele on his wife: 'She's my rock and my strength'

01 October 2017 - 08:00 By TshisaLIVE
Lloyd showers his wife, Janice with the sweetest tribute.
Lloyd showers his wife, Janice with the sweetest tribute.
After 10 years of marriage, Lloyd Cele is still as in love with his wife, who he has labelled his "rock".

"14 years ago when I was looking for a partner, I had a conversation with God... I asked him for more than just beauty and looks, I told him I wanted a God fearing woman, a prayer warrior, a woman who would lift me up when I'm down, inspire me and motivate me for greatness. I asked him for a woman who would draw me closer to him and help me see life through the eyes of God and not this world," he said. 

Lloyd added that his prayers were definitely answered because he was blessed with his wife, who is extraordinary. 

"I was blessed with more than just a beautiful woman, she's my rock and my strength, she inspires me and makes me the man i am today," he added. 

The singer that even though they have been through many challenges over the past ten years, they continued to grow because God was always at the centre of their lives. 

"We don't seek fame or status or awards, we just want to inspire others and help this nation grow and seek God more than anything in this world," he added. 

Sweet! 

