TshisaLIVE

SNAPS: AKA & Bonang serve goals in Paris

01 October 2017 - 10:00 By TshisaLIVE
AKA and Bonang are life goals.
AKA and Bonang are life goals.
Image: Via Instagram

AKA and Bonang jetted off to Paris earlier this week for work and a bit of pleasure. 

Of course this means that their social media accounts have been lit with pictures that have made us all green with envy. 

Love them or hate them - B and AKA are living their best lives. 

And serve major life goals on the daily. 

GOOD MORNING 🇫🇷 BONJOUR

A post shared by AKA (@akaworldwide) on

Paris. You beauty.... 🌺🌞😎👑🇫🇷 #CelebrateYourMoments

A post shared by Bonang Matheba (@bonang_m) on

......afternoons in Jarnac.... 🌺🌞🇫🇷👑 #celebrateyourmoments

A post shared by Bonang Matheba (@bonang_m) on

Cassper helps Rick Ross out with a vernac tweet

Rapper Cassper Nyovest put his language skills to good use on Thursday when he came helped translate a tweet written in Setswana for US rapper Rick ...
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

'My body is my investment' - Khanyi Mbau on splurging on surgery

While many were left gobsmacked by news that Khanyi Mbau forked out a whopping R95,000 on her latest cosmetic surgery, she views it as an investment ...
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Here's why Mona Monyane won't be bullied by other women on social media

After she publicly announced that she's expecting baby number two, actress Mona Monyane found herself on the receiving end of "judgement" from other ...
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Xolani Gwala reveals colon cancer battle

Three weeks after 702 announced that talk show host Xolani Gwala would be off air for several weeks to allow him space to deal with a "serious ...
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Cassper helps Rick Ross out with a vernac tweet TshisaLIVE
  2. Asanda Maku embraces her curves in bikini photo shoot TshisaLIVE
  3. Xolani Gwala reveals colon cancer battle TshisaLIVE
  4. Zodwa Wabantu shades Skolopad: She is still crawling in this game TshisaLIVE
  5. I really don't hate Bonang, says 'Boneng reality show' star Lasizwe TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Steve Tandy on Scott Baldwin bitten by a Lion
BLF, ANCYL and MK Inkululeko Foundation take on Rupert in Stellenbosch
X