SNAPS: AKA & Bonang serve goals in Paris
01 October 2017 - 10:00
AKA and Bonang jetted off to Paris earlier this week for work and a bit of pleasure.
Of course this means that their social media accounts have been lit with pictures that have made us all green with envy.
Love them or hate them - B and AKA are living their best lives.
And serve major life goals on the daily.
