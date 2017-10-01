WATCH: Phumeza Mdabe's son wants to be a musician

Celebrity couple Shota and Phumeza Mdabe's little man evidently wants to follow in his dad's footsteps.

The musician shared a cute video of his son goofing around with his equipment, and the beat could actually turn into something.

"I think I should consider handing over the ropes caught some people in my studio this morning busy, adding some sounds or something. I'm thinking not to remove them and see what could come out of it with my young Warrior's touch, you will never know," he said.

Their little boy was diagnosed with eye cancer two years ago and had to have his eye removed in an emergency operation.