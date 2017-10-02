Being Bonang won't be returning for season 2
Bonang Matheba's fans were left saddened after the star's reality show, Being Bonang aired for the last time on Friday evening.
To add to their sadness, Queen B also confirmed that there would be no second season of her show, shortly after the finale aired.
The show, which premiered in July on Vuzu Amp has reportedly been one of the channel's most popular series, despite not making DStv's top 30 most-watched list, according to the Broadcast Research Council's Television Audience Measurement (TAMS) figures.
Taking to Twitter, Bonang confirmed that there were no plans for a second season of the show, and thanked fans for their support.
No Season Two... But, a big THANK YOU to everyone's who's loved & watched my show... Means the world to me. 💕 #BeingBonang— Bonang B* Matheba (@bonang_m) September 29, 2017
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Bonang's management explained that it was never in Bonang's plans to do a second season.
"You would need to speak to the channel but the whole idea was for her to have one season of the show," DNA Brand's Sylvester Chauke said.
He explained that the decision was made by Bonang, but poured cold water over speculation that it had anything to do with viewership numbers.
"The show has done extremely well and there has been a phenomenal growth on the channel. The channel was extremely happy with the show but you will have to ask them for more information about the show," he added.
Vuzu did not comment on the news by the time of publishing this article, but previously told TshisaLIVE that it did not share its shows ratings with the public, after enquiries about the show's popularity.
