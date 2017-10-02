Being Bonang won't be returning for season 2

Bonang Matheba's fans were left saddened after the star's reality show, Being Bonang aired for the last time on Friday evening.

To add to their sadness, Queen B also confirmed that there would be no second season of her show, shortly after the finale aired.

The show, which premiered in July on Vuzu Amp has reportedly been one of the channel's most popular series, despite not making DStv's top 30 most-watched list, according to the Broadcast Research Council's Television Audience Measurement (TAMS) figures.

Taking to Twitter, Bonang confirmed that there were no plans for a second season of the show, and thanked fans for their support.