TshisaLIVE

Being Bonang won't be returning for season 2

02 October 2017 - 12:36 By TshisaLIVE
Bonang Matheba's reality show came to an end on Friday.
Bonang Matheba's reality show came to an end on Friday.

Bonang Matheba's fans were left saddened after the star's reality show, Being Bonang aired for the last time on Friday evening. 

To add to their sadness, Queen B also confirmed that there would be no second season of her show, shortly after the finale aired. 

The show, which premiered in July on Vuzu Amp has reportedly been one of the channel's most popular series, despite not making DStv's top 30 most-watched list, according to the Broadcast Research Council's Television Audience Measurement (TAMS) figures.

Taking to Twitter, Bonang confirmed that there were no plans for a second season of the show, and thanked fans for their support.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Bonang's management explained that it was never in Bonang's plans to do a second season.

"You would need to speak to the channel but the whole idea was for her to have one season of the show," DNA Brand's Sylvester Chauke said.

He explained that the decision was made by Bonang, but poured cold water over speculation that it had anything to do with viewership numbers.

"The show has done extremely well and there has been a phenomenal growth on the channel. The channel was extremely happy with the show but you will have to ask them for more information about the show," he added.

Vuzu did not comment on the news by the time of publishing this article, but previously told TshisaLIVE  that it did not share its shows ratings with the public, after enquiries about the show's popularity.

WATCH: Hlaudi Motsoeneng becomes a music video star

Former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng has taken a break from politics and his court battles to shoot a light hearted music video with musician Dr ...
TshisaLIVE
2 hours ago

IN MEMES: Twitter feels Riky Rick should have cracked an invite to OPW

A Sidlukotini-inspired wedding on Mzansi Magic's Our Perfect Wedding left Twitter wondering if rapper Riky Rick's invite got lost in the mail, since ...
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

KB Motsilanyane ‘embarrassed’ over national anthem mishap

Musician and actress KB Motsilanyane was left angry and embarrassed after sound issues saw her fumble through a performance of the national anthem at ...
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

Award-winning film Vaya to be released as a book

As the producers of the international award-winning film Vaya prepare for the local release of the film, a book documenting the collection of stories ...
TshisaLIVE
6 hours ago

WATCH: Zodwa and Dineo shake it... at OR Tambo International

So you're at the airport and you bump into someone you know. What do you do? Well, certainly not a dance off. But then again, ain't nobody like Zodwa ...
TshisaLIVE
6 hours ago

Most read

  1. Asanda Maku embraces her curves in bikini photo shoot TshisaLIVE
  2. Cassper helps Rick Ross out with a vernac tweet TshisaLIVE
  3. Pearl Thusi on her split: 'Sometimes things don't work out' TshisaLIVE
  4. Zodwa Wabantu shades Skolopad: She is still crawling in this game TshisaLIVE
  5. Xolani Gwala reveals colon cancer battle TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'They just keep firing and firing' - video captures Las Vegas shooting
Two dead and 24 wounded by gunfire in Las Vegas
X