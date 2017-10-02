IN MEMES: Twitter feels Riky Rick should have cracked an invite to OPW
A Sidlukotini-inspired wedding on Mzansi Magic's Our Perfect Wedding left Twitter wondering if rapper Riky Rick's invite got lost in the mail, since the couples' love for international clothing brands reminded them of the rapper.
Gucci, Versace and a few other international brand names popped up in conversations between the couple and the host, as they shared the love they have for them.
Bridget and John Dube wanted to go all out for their wedding and were not willing to hold back on their style goals.
Twitter users also thought the wedding's theme was inspired by Riky Rick's hit song Sidlukotini (a song about being stylish and dressing in expensive labels), others wanted the rapper to "inspect" whether the brands the couple wore were real.
The rapper caused a stir on Twitter last month when he made a young man from his crew take off his 'fake' Balenciaga shoes. Even though he bought the young man another pair of sneakers, Twitter remembered his "inspection" skills.
Of course in true Twitter style the memes rolled in:
Ricky rick please show them the real Gucci #OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/v8W6pEKvMI— MissBE (@MissBE2) October 1, 2017
Zimbabwe and fake Gucci #OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/AHDMsJn4h4— MissBE (@MissBE2) October 1, 2017
#OurPerfectWedding I blame u Davido on this Versace & Gucci thing pic.twitter.com/8gBTnpHATd— MamaMomo (@TMamamomo) October 1, 2017
#OurPerfectWedding Versace & Gucci for your wedding baby" then yellow cake🍰 " Banana follow you🍌 pic.twitter.com/R6d9Ys2pua— 🇿🇦 #SpringFiesta2017 (@BraB_Dj) October 1, 2017
#OurPerfectWedding versace and gucci.... banana follow me levels pic.twitter.com/4bZyKrv0ac— faith_s_heart (@_mamoe) October 1, 2017
Never mind the Gucci & Versace, but John Dube kanjani? Aiy i give up @HomeAffairsSA please step in #OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/wdMxVCKlTa— Mfanafuthi G Radebe (@1RADEBE_) October 1, 2017
Issa a Gucci affair now, chinekeeee hewo #opw #OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/kkegJgt8WV— Bhambatha (@londiwondi) October 1, 2017
Bridge's Gucci broom #OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/rxrZt9Igh9— ZamaBembe (@Vee_Mashinini) October 1, 2017
#OurPerfectWedding Gents Will be under pressure after tonights episode. Versace Gucci and whart😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ryQpbk3Snq— The Boomlet Group (@BoomletZA) October 1, 2017
#OurPerfectWedding today is interesting 😂 Gucci goals but weave issa mess Amachina don't even sell this pic.twitter.com/hFvkX9CL49— Nompumelelo Mtebele (@Just_Mpumi) October 1, 2017
