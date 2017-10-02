KB Motsilanyane ‘embarrassed’ over national anthem mishap

Musician and actress KB Motsilanyane was left angry and embarrassed after sound issues saw her fumble through a performance of the national anthem at Thursday's Varsity Sports football final in Tshwane.

The 7de Laan star apparently sang off key during her singing of the anthem due to what she claimed was an issue with her in-ear monitors.

The star took to Twitter after the mishap to vent her frustration. She shared a screenshot of her tweet and uploaded it to Instagram before later deleting the tweet.