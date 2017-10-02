TshisaLIVE

KB Motsilanyane ‘embarrassed’ over national anthem mishap

02 October 2017 - 08:00 By TshisaLIVE
KB Motsilanyane was left embarrassed after fumbling through the national anthem
KB Motsilanyane was left embarrassed after fumbling through the national anthem
Image: Via KB's Instagram

Musician and actress KB Motsilanyane was left angry and embarrassed after sound issues saw her fumble through a performance of the national anthem at Thursday's Varsity Sports football final in Tshwane.

The 7de Laan star apparently sang off key during her singing of the anthem due to what she claimed was an issue with her in-ear monitors.

The star took to Twitter after the mishap to vent her frustration. She shared a screenshot of her tweet and uploaded it to Instagram before later deleting the tweet.

😡

A post shared by KB Motsilanyane (@mamosadikb) on

She told fans that she was really embarrassed and hurt after the incident

"I was really embarrassed. I don't easily get that way but today I was," she said in response to one follower who said they watched the incident.

When contacted for additional comment, KB told TshisaLIVE that she did not want to speak about the incident. 

Varsity Sport did not comment by the time of publishing this article. 

I really don't hate Bonang, says 'Boneng reality show' star Lasizwe

Thulasizwe "Lasizwe" Dambuza may never miss an opportunity to shade Bonang but the comedian and YouTube sensation claims he has not beef with Queen B ...
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

The Hef set a high standard - SA's first Playboy cover girl Tracy McGregor

In the wake of Playboy founder Hugh Hefner's death, SA's first Playboy magazine cover girl, Tracy McGregor has reflected on the proud moment of ...
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Mampintsha slams claims he's overshadowing Babes' career

Big Nuz muso Mampintsha has slammed suggestions that he is overshadowing Babes Wodumo's career and taking much of her spotlight, telling TshisaLIVE ...
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Cassper helps Rick Ross out with a vernac tweet

Rapper Cassper Nyovest put his language skills to good use on Thursday when he came helped translate a tweet written in Setswana for US rapper Rick ...
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

WATCH: Khanyi Mbau forks out R95K on latest cosmetic surgery

Khanyi Mbau has confirmed to TshisaLIVE that she spent R95,000 for her latest cosmetic surgery and documented parts of the procedure on TV on ...
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

IN MEMES: Mzansi remembers 'king of all blessers' Hugh Hefner

Mzansi has added its voice to the thousands of tributes, which have filled social media in the wake of Hugh Hefner's death.  Hefner died on Wednesday ...
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Most read

  1. Asanda Maku embraces her curves in bikini photo shoot TshisaLIVE
  2. Cassper helps Rick Ross out with a vernac tweet TshisaLIVE
  3. Pearl Thusi on her split: 'Sometimes things don't work out' TshisaLIVE
  4. Zodwa Wabantu shades Skolopad: She is still crawling in this game TshisaLIVE
  5. Xolani Gwala reveals colon cancer battle TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'They just keep firing and firing' - video captures Las Vegas shooting
Two dead and 24 wounded by gunfire in Las Vegas
X