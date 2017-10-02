TshisaLIVE

Noeleen Maholwana-Sangqu pokes fun at 'out of order boob'

02 October 2017 - 06:05 By TshisaLIVE
Noeleen didn't shy away from poking fun at herself.
Image: Via Instagram

While most people catch feelings when their outfit does not get mass approval, Noeleen Maholwana-Sangqu joined in on the action and poked fun at her outfit, in particular an "out of order boob."

She posted this picture of herself and mentioned that when the dress she is wearing was first made four years ago, she could not fit into it.

She also added that folks shouldn't mind the protruding boob.

Happy Sunday everyone. @oumatema do you remember making this dress for me. 4 years ago and I couldn't fit into it.PS DOnt mind the protruding boob

Friends and fans quickly made fun of the boob situation and Noeleen was, as usual, a good sport and joined in calling her boob "out of order" and saying "it needed a tan."

Lols for days.

