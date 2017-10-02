Pack up the show! Idols fans think they’ve already found their winner
As competition on popular reality show Idols SA heated up on Sunday, fans of the show took to Twitter to suggest that producers may as well call it a day because they already have a winner.
16-year-old Paxton Fielies may be the youngest contestant on this year's season, but that hasn't stopped her from winning over audiences and judges alike.
The star's rendition of Judy Garland's Over the Rainbow earned her a standing ovation and praise from judges Unathi Msengana, and Somizi.
Paxton's performance sent Twitter into a frenzy, with fans of the show hailing her as Mzansi's next big thing.
Despite the competition still being at the top 9 stage, they suggested Paxton was already the winner and made their point through hilarious memes.
Could they just make Paxton the winner already #IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/DaTl4DEG2k— Gibson Ncube (@gib_zzz) October 1, 2017
Can the winner be announced already today after that Paxton's performance,can they say it that,she's the winner #idolssa pic.twitter.com/hGQRcjW4Fi— SHEPHERD 📶⭐ (@sharepart) October 1, 2017
Just crown Paxton as the winner of #IdolsSA 2017 and end this show assomblief tu...so we can move on with our lives pic.twitter.com/C39vAEEBh0— BeInspired (@Tsigwili) October 1, 2017
Can't wait for Proverb to say this "And the winner of Idols season 13,is drrrrrrrrrrr........ Paxton",cos she deserves it #IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/iYg8gB9BfS— SHEPHERD 📶⭐ (@sharepart) September 24, 2017
Paxton 😍😍😍— S E N A. (@Senar_B) October 1, 2017
I am here for you nana. #idolsSA pic.twitter.com/lxj3Uk1HUw
#IdolsSA #PAXTON is so talented bafethu. This performance got me so emo pic.twitter.com/xjE3D1br4l— Ntobeko Mkhonza (@NtobzaMkhonza) October 1, 2017
Paxton shut it dooooown !!! That's the end of the show everybody , enjoy the rest of your evening ❤️🙌🏾🤗 #Idolssa #IdolsPac pic.twitter.com/XoaVJ3mgdN— Siboniso Ngwane (@sibonisongwane2) October 1, 2017
