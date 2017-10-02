TshisaLIVE

Pack up the show! Idols fans think they’ve already found their winner

02 October 2017 - 10:42 By TshisaLIVE
Paxton has become a firm fan favourite.
Image: Via Mzansi Magic

As competition on popular reality show Idols SA heated up on Sunday, fans of the show took to Twitter to suggest that producers may as well call it a day because they already have a winner.

16-year-old Paxton Fielies may be the youngest contestant on this year's season, but that hasn't stopped her from winning over audiences and judges alike.

The star's rendition of Judy Garland's Over the Rainbow earned her a standing ovation and praise from judges Unathi Msengana, and Somizi.

Paxton's performance sent Twitter into a frenzy, with fans of the show hailing her as Mzansi's next big thing.

Despite the competition still being at the top 9 stage, they suggested Paxton was already the winner and  made their point through hilarious memes.

