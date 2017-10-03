TshisaLIVE

I am dating superman, says Lalla Hirayama on her man

03 October 2017 - 07:00 By TshisaLIVE
Lalla Hirayama has opened up about her man.
Lalla Hirayama has opened up about her man.
Image: Via Lalla's Instagram

Lalla Hirayama credits her man with helping her resist the "fakeness" of the industry, and has described him as "Superman".

Lalla has always been shy to talk about her private life, but told Metro FM's LootLove and DJ Speedsta that she often liked to listen to music with her man.

"I am dating superman. It's a good feeling," she gushed.

The shout-out was even cuter given the fact that her man's name is Kent. Lalla recently gave fans a glimpse of the couple's relationship on social media, posting pictures of the pair all loved-up and exclaimed, "I'm a very lucky ninja." 

Speaking about her decision to keep her romance and private life out of the spotlight, Lalla said not a lot of people knew the real her mostly because she withdrew from the industry because of all the pretence.

Lalla said instead of chasing fame, she could be seen at home with those close to her, sometimes even burning traditional incense sticks given to her by her father, who is a traditional healer.

"I'm into the metaphysical. My dad is a sangoma so I am out there burning impepho (incense). I have a very different way of living life. I love what I do, but when the cameras are off, I am at home and I am with people I love, that are nurturing me, and I'm trying to develop my self rather than being cool - I see no value in that," she added.

Lalla has spoken before of her father's calling, telling Sunday World he discovered it after falling ill as a child.

"It was during the days of Apartheid and no one (had) ever heard of a white sangoma or a white man who is supposed to go to the mountain to twasa (train as a sangoma), it just wasn't normal," she said.

Unknown man storms Berita's performance with machete

Singer Berita is grateful to have escaped unharmed, after an unknown man armed with a machete stormed onto stage towards her at the Kwanokuthula ...
TshisaLIVE
22 hours ago

Being Bonang won't be returning for season 2

Bonang Matheba's fans were left saddened after the star's reality show, Being Bonang aired for the last time on Friday evening.  To add to their ...
TshisaLIVE
22 hours ago

Chill! AKA doesn't have a contract clause about performing in the rain

AKA's team have denied that the rapper has a clause in his contract preventing him from performing in the rain. This after the musician failed to ...
TshisaLIVE
23 hours ago

WATCH: Hlaudi Motsoeneng becomes a music video star

Former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng has taken a break from politics and his court battles to shoot a light hearted music video with musician Dr ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Pack up the show! Idols fans think they’ve already found their winner

As competition on popular reality show Idols SA heated up on Sunday, fans of the show took to Twitter to suggest that producers may as well call it a ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

IN MEMES: Twitter feels Riky Rick should have cracked an invite to OPW

A Sidlukotini-inspired wedding on Mzansi Magic's Our Perfect Wedding left Twitter wondering if rapper Riky Rick's invite got lost in the mail, since ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Asanda Maku embraces her curves in bikini photo shoot TshisaLIVE
  2. IN MEMES: Twitter feels Riky Rick should have cracked an invite to OPW TshisaLIVE
  3. Pearl Thusi on her split: 'Sometimes things don't work out' TshisaLIVE
  4. SNAPS: AKA & Bonang serve goals in Paris TshisaLIVE
  5. Zodwa Wabantu shades Skolopad: She is still crawling in this game TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

"We don’t know who is killing us" Marikana residents live in fear
'They just keep firing and firing' - video captures Las Vegas shooting
X